Indiana Man Spots 2 Missing Babies in Freezing Weather

An Indianapolis man made an incredible find when he outside to retrieve a package: two missing babies in a ditch near his house, both still in their car seats. Robert Deane brought the girls inside from the 27-degree weather and called police, and all ended well, reports USA Today . The chain of events started Monday morning when somebody stole a 2013 Hyundai Sonata, with the girls inside, about 4 miles away from Deane's house, per People . Police quickly located the abandoned car, but the girls, ages 4 months and 5 months, were no longer inside. The car thief presumably deposited them by Deane's house.

"One of them was screaming, so I immediately grabbed the car seats, brought them inside," Deane tells CBS4. "We got them warmed up and called 911." It's not clear exactly how long the girls were out in the frigid weather. "It's cold out here," Indianapolis police spokesman William Young tells USA Today. "Who knows what could have happened if this particular individual was not able to come outside." No arrests have been made as the investigation continues. "I'd do it again," says Deane. "If you see something, like a baby in a ditch, say something (and) do something."