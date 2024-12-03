Biden Is First US President to Visit Angola

Speaking of "our nation's original sin," President Biden toured a slavery museum in Angola on Tuesday and inspected shackles and a whip, He also addressed Africa's future, saying Africans will make up one in four people by 2050 and the world's fate rests in their hands.

Biden's visit, the first to Angola by a US president, is meant to promote billions of dollars of commitments to the sub-Saharan African nation for what he called the largest ever US rail investment overseas, the AP reports. "The United States is all in on Africa," Biden told Angolan President João Lourenço, who called Biden's visit a key turning point in US-Angola relations dating back to the Cold War.

Biden and Lourenco briefly addressed reporters before a closed-door meeting. Biden ignored questions about his decision to issue a pardon for his son after previously pledging not to, and joked to the Angolan delegation, "Welcome to America." He also told Lourenco, while pledging to use the trip to listen: "We don't think, because we're bigger and more powerful, that we're smarter. We don't think we have all the answers."