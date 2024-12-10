Syrian Rebels: We've Found Mutilated Bodies

The rebel alliance that has taken over Syria says it plans to punish senior officials from the overthrown government of Bashar Assad after finding evidence of torture. The group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, or HTS, says it found about 40 bodies bearing signs of torture in the mortuary of a military hospital known as Harasta in a suburb of Damascus, reports the BBC . "It was a horrific sight," a rebel told AFP , providing images and videos of corpses covered in blood and bruising, some with eyes gouged out. He said rebels had received a tip that bodies were dumped in that location. Some believe the bodies belong to detainees of Syria's notorious Saydnaya prison .

The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights estimates 30,000 detainees have been killed inside the prison since Assad ordered a crackdown on pro-democracy protests in 2011. Some 136,000 people who were arbitrarily arrested remain missing, according to the Syrian Network for Human Rights. "We will not relent in holding accountable the criminals, murderers, and security and military officers involved in torturing the Syrian people," Ahmad al-Sharaa, the leader of HTS—which has announced the appointment of Mohammed al-Bashir as Syria's interim prime minister—said in a statement posted on Telegram, per the New York Times.

Though HTS previously announced amnesty for government officials, al-Sharaa said this didn't apply to senior officials. He said HTS would publish the names of those involved in torture and seek repatriation for those who fled Syria, per the BBC. He also said rewards would be offered for information on "war crimes." Human rights experts have cautioned that a judicial process is needed and that it will be some time before a system capable of justice is established in the country. In the meantime, the bodies have been moved to a Damascus hospital, where families will have a chance to claim them. (Assad has been granted asylum in Russia.)