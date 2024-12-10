DA Suggests 'Novel Remedies' in Trump Case

Eager to preserve President-elect Trump's hush-money conviction even as he returns to office, prosecutors are suggesting various ways to handle the criminal case—including the novel notion of borrowing a procedure some courts use when defendants die. In court papers made public on Tuesday, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's's office proposed an array of options for keeping the historic conviction on the books, the AP reports.

The proposals include freezing the case until Trump is out of office, or agreeing that any future sentence wouldn't include jail time. Another idea: closing the case with a notation that acknowledges his conviction but says that he was never sentenced and that his appeal wasn't resolved because of presidential immunity.