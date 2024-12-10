Bomb Threat to Greene's Home Results in Woman's Death

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says she is "heartsick" after a bomb threat at her Rome, Georgia home led to a woman's death. Police spokesperson Kelly Madden tells USA Today that a member of the county bomb squad called to deal with the threat on Monday was involved in a car crash on the way to the police station. Police said Tammy Pickelsimer, 66, was fatally injured when the officer's private vehicle hit the driver's side of her vehicle as she pulled out of a private lot, Fox 5 reports. Police said the officer was "not critically injured" and the crash is being investigated. No bombs were found at Greene's home and the investigation was turned over to the FBI.

"I'm heartsick right now. I was just informed that an innocent woman died today in an auto accident involving a member of the Rome Police bomb squad who was responding to the threat at my home," Greene said in a post on X. She said her prayers were with Pickelsimer, her family, and the injured officer. "These violent political threats have fatal consequences. It's an undue strain on our law enforcement who must treat them seriously. The officer was responding to protect my life. And now, a woman has lost her life because of this despicable act," the Republican wrote. "The perpetrator of this crime has committed murder in our small community of Rome, Georgia."

"Since being elected to Congress, I have been swatted at least nine times—deliberate attempts to provoke a deadly police response through false and highly exaggerated threats," Greene said in another post on X, sharing a screenshot of the emailed threat. It had the subject line "For Palestine" and claimed there was a pipe bomb in Greene's mailbox. Police said the FBI "traced the threat's origin to a Russian IP address," CNN reports. "I'm sick to my stomach, but I'm also angry," Greene said. "This should have never happened and I pray it never happens again." Last month, several of President-elect Trump's nominees were targeted by bomb threats and swatting attempts. (More Marjorie Taylor Greene stories.)