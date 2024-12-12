Airline Ordered to Pay $7.1K Over 'Horrendous Experience'

In February last year, a couple planned to escape the Yukon winter for their first vacation without their kids. But after a three-day ordeal involving several Canadian airports, they never made it to Cuba. Air Canada was ordered to pay the couple $10,000 Canadian—about $7,100 US—in costs by a Small Claims Court of Yukon judge who ruled that they'd been "treated shamefully," per the CBC.

The ordeal: The couple—who'd saved up for the trip for three years, arranged child care, and taken time off from work—arrived in Toronto for a flight to Cuba but discovered it was overbooked. Air Canada offered them compensation plus seats on an American Airlines flight to Cuba if they volunteered to give up their seats. They agreed but were later told, without explanation, that they couldn't get on the other flight.