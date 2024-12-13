Trump: It Will Be 'Very Hard' to Bring Grocery Prices Down

President-elect Trump, who campaigned on bringing down grocery prices down, appears to be trying to manage expectations. In a wide-ranging interview with Time, which named him Person of the Year on Thursday, he admitted that getting prices lower would not be easy. Asked if his presidency would be considered a failure if it didn't happen, Trump replied: "Look, they got them up. I'd like to bring them down. It's hard to bring things down once they're up. You know, it's very hard. But I think that they will." Trump said energy and "a better supply chain is going to bring them down."
On the campaign trail, Trump repeatedly promised to drive prices down quickly. "Prices will come down. You just watch. They'll come down fast," he said at one rally in North Carolina, per the Washington Post. More recently, Trump has acknowledged that his plans for heavy tariffs on goods from countries including Canada and Mexico could raise prices for US consumers. More from the Time interview:
- Jan. 6 pardons. Trump said the "vast majority" of convicted Capitol rioters should not be in prison. He said he would start looking at pardons in his first minutes in office. "I'm going to do case-by-case, and if they were non-violent, I think they've been greatly punished," he said, adding that he is "going to look if there's some that really were out of control."
- Vaccines. Trump said he would talk to Robert F. Kennedy Jr., his nominee to lead the Department of Health and Human Service, about ending some childhood vaccination programs, reports Reuters. He said vaccine programs could be ditched "if I think it's dangerous, if I think they are not beneficial, but I don't think it's going to be very controversial in the end."
- Foreign policy. Trump declined to go into specifics on foreign policy, but he said the Middle East is "going to get solved." Asked if he trusts Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump said, "I don't trust anybody." He described the war in Ukraine as less complicated, but harder to "solve" than the Middle East. "I disagree very vehemently with sending missiles hundreds of miles into Russia," he said.
- A Trump dynasty. Asked by Time about the Trump family's future in politics, Trump said he thought Donald Jr. would "do well, especially in certain areas. I think he'd do very well. I think he's a very capable guy." He added: "Eric is very capable, and a very different type. Lara. You look at some of these people. Ivanka would be, if she wanted to be, would be a superstar in politics."
Click for the full transcript
