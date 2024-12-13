Pelosi's Overseas Trip Lands Her in the Hospital

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ended up in a Luxembourg hospital this week after heading to the European nation to commemorate the 80th anniversary of World War II's Battle of the Bulge. Ian Krager, a spokesman for the 84-year-old California congresswoman, says in a Friday statement simply that Pelosi "sustained an injury" during an official engagement and is "receiving excellent treatment from doctors and medical professionals." There were no further details on what kind of injury Pelosi is dealing with, or where exactly she incurred it.

Krager adds that Pelosi won't be able to attend any of the remaining events on her schedule overseas, though she's currently continuing to work from the hospital. It's not clear when she'll be able to leave the medical center, per NBC News, but Krager notes in his statement that Pelosi—one of the House members most up there in years and just reelected to her House seat last month—"looks forward to returning home to the US soon." Pelosi's mystery malady comes just days after 82-year-old Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell took a tumble Tuesday on Capitol Hill and sprained his wrist.