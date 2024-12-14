Ryan Clark Answers Rodgers on TV Analysts: 'Dude Is a Fraud'

Aaron Rodgers used his paid appearance on ESPN's The Pat McAfee Show this week to criticize talk shows on ESPN. Asked how the NFL has changed his 20-year career, the New York Jets quarterback said that in the beginning, the network stuck to showing game highlights, USA Today reports. "Now it's all talk shows and people whose opinions are so important now and they believe they're the celebrities now," Rodgers said. "They're the stars for just being able to talk about sports or give a take about sports, many of which are unfounded or asinine, as we all know." One of those talkers provided his own analysis of that take.

"My issue with him is you're doing the exact same thing," said Ryan Clark, one of the former players-turned-analysts Rodgers included in his criticism. "And the reason you're getting this opportunity to say these asinine things is because someone is paying you who is exactly the same thing that you're now speaking out against." Clark made the comments while appearing on ESPN later in the week, completing the circle. He suggested that Rodgers is one of the best NFL quarterbacks ever but might not enjoy hearing people say on TV that he's not playing at that level anymore, per the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. "This dude is a fraud. He's been a fraud," Clark said. "He can throw a football and that's where it stops. Once that talent ends ... so does he." (More Aaron Rodgers stories.)