Cops: Delta Stowaway Cut Ankle Monitor, Tried to Flee US

The woman who allegedly stowed away on a Delta Air Lines flight from New York to Paris last month was arrested again Monday, this time while allegedly trying to flee the US, where she is awaiting trial, sources say. Law enforcement sources tell CNN that Svetlana Dali cut off her ankle monitor Sunday, and the person she was staying with in Philadelphia reported her missing when he saw it on the floor. The next day, while onboard a Greyhound bus en route to Canada, Dali was detained in Buffalo, New York, after law enforcement asked her for her passport and she didn't have one, ABC Philadelphia reports. It was later discovered there was a warrant for her arrest on a charge of bail jumping, which carries a potential sentence of five years in federal prison.
Dali was in FBI custody as of Monday night and was set to be transferred to the custody of the US Marshals before ultimately facing a judge. Dali, a Russian national and permanent US resident, allegedly told investigators after her initial arrest that she'd attempted to sneak onto previous flights without a boarding pass, including as long ago as February, the AP reported earlier this month. And yet, despite prosecutors arguing she was a flight risk, her attorney convinced a judge to release her to stay with an acquaintance from church. That same lawyer also said, at the time, that his client's charge was minor and not likely to result in a prison sentence "unless she does something stupid." (More stowaway stories.)