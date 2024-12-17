Cops: Delta Stowaway Cut Ankle Monitor, Tried to Flee US

The woman who allegedly stowed away on a Delta Air Lines flight from New York to Paris last month was arrested again Monday, this time while allegedly trying to flee the US, where she is awaiting trial, sources say. Law enforcement sources tell CNN that Svetlana Dali cut off her ankle monitor Sunday, and the person she was staying with in Philadelphia reported her missing when he saw it on the floor. The next day, while onboard a Greyhound bus en route to Canada, Dali was detained in Buffalo, New York, after law enforcement asked her for her passport and she didn't have one, ABC Philadelphia reports. It was later discovered there was a warrant for her arrest on a charge of bail jumping, which carries a potential sentence of five years in federal prison.