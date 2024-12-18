The Russian general assassinated in Moscow on Tuesday was responsible for spreading misinformation as well as chemical weapons, Western officials say. Ukraine's security services have claimed responsibility for the killing of Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, chief of Russia's Nuclear, Biological, and Chemical Protection Troops.

Misinformation. Kirillov spread misinformation about the US and other Western nations for years, the Telegraph reports. In March, he claimed that US-sponsored labs in Ukraine were creating pathogens to target Russians and other Slavs. "One of the goals of the United States and its allies is the creation of bioagents capable to selectively infect various ethnic groups," Kirillov said. Last year, he claimed that the US was planning to infect Russian troops with malaria by releasing infected mosquitos from drones. He also claimed Ukraine was preparing to use radioactive substances in attacks.