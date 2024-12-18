Assassinated Russian General Spread Wild Claims About US

Kirillov claimed US-sponsored labs were working on pathogens designed to infect Russians
By Rob Quinn,  Newser Staff
Posted Dec 18, 2024 5:09 PM CST
Assassinated Russian General Spread Misinfo About US
In this photo taken from video released by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Feb. 28, 2023, Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov speaks at a briefing in Moscow.   (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP, File)

The Russian general assassinated in Moscow on Tuesday was responsible for spreading misinformation as well as chemical weapons, Western officials say. Ukraine's security services have claimed responsibility for the killing of Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, chief of Russia's Nuclear, Biological, and Chemical Protection Troops.

  • Misinformation. Kirillov spread misinformation about the US and other Western nations for years, the Telegraph reports. In March, he claimed that US-sponsored labs in Ukraine were creating pathogens to target Russians and other Slavs. "One of the goals of the United States and its allies is the creation of bioagents capable to selectively infect various ethnic groups," Kirillov said. Last year, he claimed that the US was planning to infect Russian troops with malaria by releasing infected mosquitos from drones. He also claimed Ukraine was preparing to use radioactive substances in attacks.

  • War crimes accusations. The day before the assassination, Ukraine accused Kirillov of war crimes, saying he was responsible for the "massive use of banned chemical weapons," the New York Times reports. In May, the US State Department sanctioned Kirillov after determining that Russia used the banned choking agent chloropicrin against Ukrainian troops, reports the Washington Post.
  • Shattered sense of normality. BBC Russia editor Steve Rosenberg says life in Moscow often seems normal despite the war, but that changed for some people when a bomb concealed in an e-scooter killed Kirillov and his assistant outside a residential building in the capital. "It's one thing reading about it in the news, it feels far, but when it happens next door to you, that's completely different and frightening," a woman called Liza, who lives one building away from the site, told Rosenberg. "Until now," she says, the war "felt as if it was happening a long way off—now someone is dead, here, you can feel the consequences."
  • Arrest. Russia said Wednesday that it had arrested a man who admitted planting the bomb. The 29-year-old Uzbek man allegedly told investigators that Ukrainian operatives had offered him $100,000 plus residency in a European country.
(More Russia stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X