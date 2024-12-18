Trump Rejects Plan to Prevent Government Shutdown

President-elect Trump abruptly rejected a bipartisan plan Wednesday to prevent a Christmastime government shutdown, instead telling House Speaker Mike Johnson and Republicans to essentially renegotiate—days before a deadline when federal funding runs out.
- Trump's sudden decision to make new demands sent Congress spiraling as lawmakers are trying to wrap up work and head home for the holidays, the AP reports. It leaves House Speaker Mike Johnson scrambling to salvage a new plan, days before Friday's deadline to keep the government open. "Republicans must GET SMART and TOUGH," Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance said in a statement.