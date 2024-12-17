Harris: 'We Must Stay in the Fight'

Vice President Kamala Harris urged supporters to "stay in the fight" Tuesday as she delivered her first major remarks since her concession speech. She didn't mention President-elect Trump by name in what Politico calls a "pep talk" to young people in the Maryland Corps service program, but she said tens of thousands of Americans from "every walk of life" had written to her since last month's election, USA Today reports. "Yes, there is disappointment, but there is also resolve for the future," she said.

"Many people have come up to me, telling me they feel tired, maybe even resigned," Harris said, per the AP. "Folks have said to me that they're not sure whether they have the strength, much less the desire, to stay in the fight. But let me be very clear. No one can walk away. We must stay in the fight. Every one of us." Harris didn't address rumors that she plans another run for president in 2028, or for governor of California in 2026, but she suggested that she would stay in politics, reports Politico. "No one can walk away," she said. "We must stay in the fight because that is the responsibility, in my opinion, that comes with the privilege of being an American."

The Washington Post—citing "interviews with more than 20 current and former Harris advisers, donors, and confidants"—reports that Harris is in no rush to make her next move and remains open to several possibilities. The Post notes that "given the extraordinary circumstances of Harris's 107-day sprint to Election Day," some Democrats believe she should break with tradition and run for president again despite losing to Trump. "The rules potentially don't apply this time, and she still absolutely could have a mulligan because of the unique circumstances of this race and the candidate switch," says pollster Molly Murphy, who worked on the Biden and Harris campaigns. "But I don't think it will be a given."