Why Kylie Kelce's Podcast Is a Smash Hit

Jason Kelce's wife says she 'couldn't care less about the charts' after her podcast beats Rogan's
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted Dec 20, 2024 7:53 AM CST
Why Kylie Kelce's Podcast Is a Smash Hit
Jason Kelce, right, and wife Kylie watch a women's field hockey match at the Summer Olympics on July 27, 2024, in Colombes, France.   (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)

She's a mom of three (soon to be four), wife to former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, and sister-in-law to Taylor Swift beau and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. But Kylie Kelce is breaking out in her own right now, thanks to her new Not Gonna Lie podcast that recently ascended to No. 1 on the Spotify and Apple charts—besting even Joe Rogan's program. The New York Times notes that Kelce's success may suggest "shifting desires" with listeners, away from male-dominated podcasts and toward the "mom stuff" she discusses. "She's tapping into a very big audience," Michaela Hammond, CEO of sports and culture media firm OffBall, tells the paper. "People who care about sports, but care about sports in a much more conversational, water-cooler type of way." More:

  • Kylie's take: "Maybe it's the promise that you're not going to get lied to," Kelce says of her show, which doesn't hold back on spilling the tea on details such as her famous husband not being around to help her out with the kids as much as she'd like. As for beating Rogan: "I couldn't care less about the charts," she said.
  • Rave review: Writing for Slate, Lyz Lenz attributes the success of Kelce's podcast to the fact that she's "relentlessly relatable" with her talk about football, stumbling into fame (she had no idea Jason Kelce was a football star when she swiped him on Tinder), and being a mom. "She's funny, but not too funny," Lenz writes. "Goofy but not stupid. Pretty but not overworked. She contains an unthreatening chumminess. She is a transmutable presence that allows people to see themselves in her."

  • Kylie's a leftie: People notes that her political views "aggressively lean" left. Vulture wants to know: "What if the 'liberal Joe Rogan' is ... Kylie Kelce?"
  • Dream guests: "I would talk to Michelle Obama in a heartbeat," she says. "I know she is not personally running. But I would love it if she would." Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro is also on her wish list.
  • A Swift showing? It's not clear if Kelce will book Taylor herself, but fans are now speculating that the pop star may show up on another family podcast: Travis and Jason Kelce's New Heights. Per Page Six, the brothers recently hinted about who might show up on their Jan. 2 show, teasing a "very special" guest. "We've been waiting on this one for a long time," Jason Kelce said cryptically, while Travis Kelce simply smiled.
(More Kylie Kelce stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X