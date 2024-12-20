Why Kylie Kelce's Podcast Is a Smash Hit

She's a mom of three (soon to be four), wife to former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, and sister-in-law to Taylor Swift beau and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. But Kylie Kelce is breaking out in her own right now, thanks to her new Not Gonna Lie podcast that recently ascended to No. 1 on the Spotify and Apple charts—besting even Joe Rogan's program. The New York Times notes that Kelce's success may suggest "shifting desires" with listeners, away from male-dominated podcasts and toward the "mom stuff" she discusses. "She's tapping into a very big audience," Michaela Hammond, CEO of sports and culture media firm OffBall, tells the paper. "People who care about sports, but care about sports in a much more conversational, water-cooler type of way." More:



Kylie's take: "Maybe it's the promise that you're not going to get lied to," Kelce says of her show, which doesn't hold back on spilling the tea on details such as her famous husband not being around to help her out with the kids as much as she'd like. As for beating Rogan: "I couldn't care less about the charts," she said.

"Maybe it's the promise that you're not going to get lied to," Kelce says of her show, which doesn't hold back on spilling the tea on details such as her famous husband not being around to help her out with the kids as much as she'd like. As for beating Rogan: "I couldn't care less about the charts," she said. Rave review: Writing for Slate, Lyz Lenz attributes the success of Kelce's podcast to the fact that she's "relentlessly relatable" with her talk about football, stumbling into fame (she had no idea Jason Kelce was a football star when she swiped him on Tinder), and being a mom. "She's funny, but not too funny," Lenz writes. "Goofy but not stupid. Pretty but not overworked. She contains an unthreatening chumminess. She is a transmutable presence that allows people to see themselves in her."