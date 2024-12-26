Parents Arrested After Infant Found on Christmas Morning

Police in Colorado have arrested two parents and are trying to determine why they apparently left their infant in a road median, still in a car seat. The 1-month-old child appears to be OK, despite being clad only in a diaper on the cold morning, reports KDVR. The strange case began about 9:20am on Christmas when a motorist spotted the car seat, with the baby boy inside, in the median of what the station describes as a busy road. Temperatures were in the 30s that morning.
The Adams County Sheriff's Office initially said it was trying to identify the baby to reunite him with his parents, per CBS News. Hours later, they announced the arrests of Jarvis Sims, 42, and Christina Thurman, 33, identified as the boy's biological parents. Both face felony child-abuse charges. The child was under observation at Children's Hospital Colorado but didn't appear to have any injuries. Police haven't publicly speculated about what happened. (Earlier this month, an Indiana man found two abandoned babies outside his home.)