Parents Arrested After Infant Found on Christmas Morning

Police in Colorado have arrested two parents and are trying to determine why they apparently left their infant in a road median, still in a car seat. The 1-month-old child appears to be OK, despite being clad only in a diaper on the cold morning, reports KDVR. The strange case began about 9:20am on Christmas when a motorist spotted the car seat, with the baby boy inside, in the median of what the station describes as a busy road. Temperatures were in the 30s that morning.