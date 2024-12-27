A pizza delivery woman in yes, Florida, who was upset over a $2 tip on a $33 pizza returned after her shift was over to take revenge, police say. Brianna Alvelo, 22, faces charges including attempted murder for allegedly stabbing the pregnant customer 14 times, CBS News reports. Police say the woman, Melinda Irizarry, was attacked in front of her 5-year-old daughter Sunday night at a motel in Kissimmee, south of Orlando.

Investigators say that when Irizarry tried to pay for the pizza with a $50 bill and asked for change, Alvelo told her that "they don't provide change," KPMG reports. Irizarry told investigators that she looked for smaller bills and Alvelo "rolled her eyes and walked away without saying anything" after receiving the $2 tip.