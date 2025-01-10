Powerball Winner's Mansion Destroyed in Palisades Fire

Edwin Castro's good-luck streak has ended. The California man—who won $2.04 billion in a 2022 Powerball drawing, scooped up tens of millions of dollars' worth of luxury real estate, and won a lawsuit alleging he wasn't the rightful owner of the winning Powerball ticket—has lost one of his mansions in the Palisades Fire, reports the New York Post. "All that remains is smoldering ash," the Sun notes of Castro's Malibu abode, which the 31-year-old bought in 2023 for $3.8 million.
"The coastal resort looks as if it has been turned into an apocalyptic, barren wasteland," the British tabloid laments of the two-bedroom, three-bath beachfront home. Despite the demise of these posh digs, however, it's doubtful Castro is without a place to stay: He owns at least three other California properties, including a $25.5 million mansion in the Hollywood Hills (no word on the status of that home).