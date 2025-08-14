Cops: Unruly Flier Hurled Racial Slurs, Swung Skateboard

There are unruly passengers , and then there's what happened here. Breeze Airways says it had to divert a flight Wednesday because a passenger got into an altercation with fellow fliers and flight attendants, shouted racial slurs, waved around a skateboard, hit people with his belt , and then managed to break free of restraints—twice. Flight MX704 departed Norfolk, Virginia, at 9:17am local time, bound for Los Angeles, but it landed about two hours later in Grand Junction, Colorado, where the male passenger was arrested, per ABC News . Police said he was intoxicated. The FBI identified him as Los Angeles resident David Leroy Carter, 46, per NBC Los Angeles .

One passenger on the flight said the man was throwing around "f-bombs and n-bombs." Another said he was "using a lot of racial slurs" targeting people of color and was ultimately subdued by a 6'6" former high school football player who "literally picked this man up underneath his armpits and put him down like it was in a car seat," as this TikTok video shows.

Breeze, which bills itself as the "Seriously Nice" airline, said no major injuries were reported, though one flight attendant and one passenger "were evaluated for minor injuries," per NBC News. It said it was focused "on taking care of our crew and remaining guests who have been unfairly inconvenienced by this unfortunate event and getting them safely to their final destination as quickly as possible." The FBI said charges would be provided by the US Attorney's Office for Colorado.