Delta Plane Clips Empty Jet at Gate

A Delta Air Lines plane clipped another aircraft while pushing back from the gate Sunday morning at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson Airport, the airline said. The wing of the plane "reportedly made contact" with an empty aircraft, Delta said in a brief written statement to the AP. The flight was scheduled to travel from Atlanta to Guatemala City, according to FlightAware, a website that tracks flight disruptions. Passengers were transferred to another plane following a delay, and took off about 2pm local time, reports CNN.