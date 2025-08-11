Delta Plane Clips Empty Jet at Gate

A Delta Air Lines plane clipped another aircraft while pushing back from the gate Sunday morning at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson Airport, the airline said. The wing of the plane "reportedly made contact" with an empty aircraft, Delta said in a brief written statement to the AP. The flight was scheduled to travel from Atlanta to Guatemala City, according to FlightAware, a website that tracks flight disruptions. Passengers were transferred to another plane following a delay, and took off about 2pm local time, reports CNN.
On board the commercial aircraft were 192 customers, two pilots, and four flight attendants. No injuries were reported, according to Delta, which has its headquarters in Atlanta. The incident follows one less than two weeks ago in which a Delta flight encountered such severe turbulence that it had to make an emergency landing in Minneapolis and send 25 passengers and screw to the hospital.