40 Baby Names That Fell Out of Fashion in 2024

For two decades, BabyCenter has reported back on the most popular baby names. But what about names that were hot and are now on the decline? The site decided to delve into the once-loved baby names most likely of going extinct by pulling the top 1,000 names for each gender for babies born between Jan. 1 and Oct. 15, 2024, and comparing it to the top 1,000 names from 2023. The ones that made the list are those that had the steepest year-over-year decline, signaling they could be on their way out of the top 1,000. It's been a fate experienced by other names. As Babbel recounted in 2023, boys names like Cecil, Chester, Herman, Lester, and Virgil left the list in the '90s; the same thing happened to Doris, Edna, Gladys, Lorraine, Pauline, and Wanda for girls. The latest ones potentially on the chopping block, starting with girls:

20. Alexis (down 155 spots)

19. Regina (down 157 spots)

18. Kendra (down 161 spots)

17. Chelsea (down 174 spots)

16. Monroe (down 180 spots)

15. Anne (down 180 spots)

14. Kelsey (down 187 spots)

13. Remington (down 205 spots)

12. Faye (down 213 spots)

11. Catherine (down 221 spots)

10. Lilia (down 230 spots)

9. Bristol (down 230 spots)

8. Erin (down 231 spots)

7. Belle (down 242 spots)

6. Karina (down 243 spots)

5. Analia (down 245 spots)

4. Liv (down 257 spots)

3. Remy (down 277 spots)

2. Katie (down 290 spots)

1. Jamie (down 320 spots)

20. Edward (down 145 spots)

19. Cesar (down 147 spots)

18. Bridger (down 152 spots)

17. Jaden (down 162 spots)

16. Albert (down 166 spots)

15. Phillip (down 167 spots)

14. Billy (down 167 spots)

13. Andy (down 167 spots)

12. Louie (down 170 spots)

11. Aziz (down 170 spots)

10. Danny (down 176 spots)

9. Matthias (down 179 spots)

8. Camilo (down 185 spots)

7. Idris (down 187 spots)

6. Kareem (down 193 spots)

5. Taylor (down 199 spots)

4. Emery (down 241 spots)

3. Cannon (down 268 spots)

2. Esteban (down 283 spots)

1. Jamal (down 433 spots)