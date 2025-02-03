Fox Sports Exec Accused of Sex Assault —Again

Charlie Dixon, executive vice president at Fox Sports, has been accused of sexual assault for the second time. In a new lawsuit, former FS1 host Julie Stewart-Binks, who worked at the network from 2013 to 2016, says that in January 2016, Dixon invited her out to a hotel bar to discuss her upcoming Super Bowl assignment. While there, she claims, Dixon insulted her talent and her appearance, telling her at one point, "The only way someone would watch you is if you got on top of this bar and took your top off." He also allegedly said, though, that she was "not hot enough to be a hot girl on TV." She claims he later invited her up to his hotel room and she felt she had to say yes, the New York Times reports.

In the room, she says, he pushed her against the wall, pinned her arms down, pressed himself against her, and repeatedly tried to force his tongue into her mouth—licking her closed mouth instead when that didn't work. She says she was able to get away, and that she told at least two people at Fox what had happened, but did not formally disclose the alleged incident to human resources until after the network declined to renew her contract in March of the same year. The network, she says, decided to "protect" Dixon and allow him to remain in his role. (The network says her claims were investigated by a third-party firm, the Guardian reports.) Her lawsuit comes less than a month after a former hairstylist for Fox Sports filed her own lawsuit, in which she accused both Dixon and a former Fox Sports host of sexual harassment and/or assault. (More Fox Sports stories.)