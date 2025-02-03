Sports / Luis Rubiales Trial of Spain's Ex-Soccer Boss Kicks Off Luis Rubiales is accused of sexual assault after player Jenni Hermoso says he forced kiss on her By Newser Editors and Wire Services Posted Feb 3, 2025 6:21 AM CST Copied The former president of Spain's soccer federation, Luis Rubiales, center, arrives at the National Court in Madrid on April 29, (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue, File) The former president of the Spanish soccer federation goes on trial Monday, accused of sexual assault for kissing forward Jenni Hermoso after Spain's victory at the Women's World Cup final in 2023. Luis Rubiales also grabbed his crotch in a lewd victory gesture amid celebrations of Spain's victory over England. He has denied any wrongdoing but was forced to resign and was banned by FIFA, per the AP. Rubiales said he was the victim of a "witch hunt" by "false feminists," and that the kiss was consensual. What Rubiales faces: The 47-year-old is accused of sexual assault and of trying to coerce Hermoso to publicly support him. A judge ruled that Rubiales' kiss was "unconsented and carried out unilaterally and in a surprising fashion." Rubiales could face a fine or a prison sentence of one to four years if found guilty. Prosecutors, Hermoso, and Spain's players association want a prison sentence of two and a half years, plus a little over $50,000 for damages, and for Rubiales to be banned from working as a sports official. Hermoso is also asking for a court order banning Rubiales from being near her. Others on trial: The judge also ruled that along with Rubiales, former women's national team coach Jorge Vilda, former sports director of Spain's men's team Albert Luque, and the federation's former head of marketing, Ruben Rivera, should be tried for allegedly pressuring Hermoso to defend Rubiales, something she refused to do. Timetable and witnesses: The trial begins Monday and is expected to last at least 10 days. Hermoso is to testify Monday. Among the nearly 20 witnesses who are also expected to testify are Spain's men's national team coach Luis de la Fuente and some of Hermoso's teammates on the women's national team. Scandal aftermath: Hermoso and her teammates refused to play as long as Rubiales was in charge and returned to the team only weeks later, when the government mediated an agreement with the federation interim president to overhaul its protocols and give more support to its women's side. FIFA banned Rubiales for three years until after the men's 2026 World Cup. His ban will expire before the next women's tournament in 2027. More here. (More Luis Rubiales stories.) Report an error