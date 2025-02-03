Trial of Spain's Ex-Soccer Boss Kicks Off

The former president of the Spanish soccer federation goes on trial Monday, accused of sexual assault for kissing forward Jenni Hermoso after Spain's victory at the Women's World Cup final in 2023. Luis Rubiales also grabbed his crotch in a lewd victory gesture amid celebrations of Spain's victory over England. He has denied any wrongdoing but was forced to resign and was banned by FIFA, per the AP. Rubiales said he was the victim of a "witch hunt" by "false feminists," and that the kiss was consensual.



What Rubiales faces: The 47-year-old is accused of sexual assault and of trying to coerce Hermoso to publicly support him. A judge ruled that Rubiales' kiss was "unconsented and carried out unilaterally and in a surprising fashion." Rubiales could face a fine or a prison sentence of one to four years if found guilty. Prosecutors, Hermoso, and Spain's players association want a prison sentence of two and a half years, plus a little over $50,000 for damages, and for Rubiales to be banned from working as a sports official. Hermoso is also asking for a court order banning Rubiales from being near her.