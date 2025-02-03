Warren to Treasury Chief: You Blew It on Elon Musk

Musk gained access to the system in his capacity as head of the Department of Government Efficiency, which is not a government body. Warren, the top Democrat on the Senate Banking Committee and a member of the Finance Committee, warned that it is "extraordinarily dangerous" to tamper with the nation's payment system, which she said ensures that Americans receive their Social Security checks, tax refunds, and Medicare benefits, per Mass Live.

The Massachusetts outlet quotes Boston University history professor Heather Cox Richardson as questioning why DOGE, which has no "legal authority," has been allowed to have so much sway. On Monday, the White House sought to clarify Musk's role a bit more, describing him as a "special government employee," per the AP. The world's richest person, however, does not receive a government paycheck for his work. (More Elon Musk stories.)