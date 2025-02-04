El Salvador Agrees to 'Unprecedented, Extraordinary' Deal on Deportees

Rubio says they'll accept deportees from US of any nationality, including Americans
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Feb 4, 2025 1:00 AM CST
El Salvador Agrees to 'Unprecedented, Extraordinary' Deal on Deportees
Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks to reporters after watching people board a repatriation flight bound for Colombia at Albrook Airport in Panama City, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025.   (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, Pool)

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said late Monday that El Salvador's president has offered to accept deportees from the US of any nationality, including violent American criminals now imprisoned in the United States, the AP reports. President Nayib Bukele "has agreed to the most unprecedented, extraordinary, extraordinary migratory agreement anywhere in the world," Rubio said after meeting with Bukele at his lakeside country house outside San Salvador for several hours. "We can send them and he will put them in his jails," Rubio said of migrants of all nationalities detained in the United States. "And, he's also offered to do the same for dangerous criminals currently in custody and serving their sentences in the United States even though they're US citizens or legal residents."

Rubio was visiting El Salvador to press a friendly government to do more to meet US President Trump's demands for a major crackdown on immigration. Bukele confirmed the offer in a post on X, saying El Salvador has "offered the United States of America the opportunity to outsource part of its prison system." He said his country would accept only "convicted criminals" and would charge a fee that "would be relatively low for the US but significant for us, making our entire prison system sustainable." Elon Musk, the billionaire working with Trump to remake the federal government, responded on his X platform, "Great idea!!"

After Rubio spoke, a US official said the Trump administration had no current plans to try to deport American citizens, but said Bukele's offer was significant. The US government cannot deport American citizens and such a move would be met with significant legal challenges. The State Department describes El Salvador's overcrowded prisons as "harsh and dangerous." On its current country information webpage it says, "In many facilities, provisions for sanitation, potable water, ventilation, temperature control, and lighting are inadequate or nonexistent."

(More El Salvador stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X