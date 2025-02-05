With Deadline Near, 20K Have Taken Trump Buyout Offer

With the Thursday deadline rapidly approaching, only around 20,000 federal employees have accepted the Trump administration's buyout offer, Axios reports, citing a senior administration official. That works out to a little under 1% of the federal workforce, far below the administration's target of cutting the workforce by 5% to 10%. Last week, the Office of Personnel Management told federal employees that they would be paid through Sept. 30, including benefits, if they accepted the deferred resignation deal by Feb. 6.