Tulsi Gabbard Passes Key Vote in Senate

Tulsi Gabbard has moved a step closer to becoming director of national intelligence. The Republican-led Senate Intelligence Committee voted 9-8 in a closed-door meeting Tuesday to advance her nomination to a full Senate vote, the Washington Post reports. During her confirmation hearing before the panel last week, senators from both parties pressed Gabbard on her refusal to call Edward Snowden a traitor. The votes of committee members were not disclosed, but no Democrats on the panel have expressed support for Gabbard, reports the AP. Gabbard can afford to lose up to three Republican votes in the full Senate vote.