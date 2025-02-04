Eagles Have 1,690 Reasons to Feel Confident

Heading into Super Bowl Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs, the Philadelphia Eagles are widely believed to have one of the best offensive lines in the National Football League. The roster is also incredibly huge, in the physical sense, with the Wall Street Journal deeming it "the biggest group of wrecking balls in the history of this game." In fact, the Super Bowl "has never seen anything like these five gigantic humans," referring to the handful of starters who boast an average 6-foot-6 height and weight of 338 pounds—for a total of nearly 1,690 pounds, per Athlon Sports .

That's over an inch taller and more than 25 pounds heavier than KC's offense, meaning the Chiefs will "have to avoid being flattened by the most daunting collection of man-mountains this game has ever seen," notes the Journal. It's also 8 pounds heavier than any other offensive line in Super Bowl records. The offensive linemen's sheer size is an advantage for Eagles running back Saquon Barkley and quarterback Jalen Hurts, who at a comparatively smaller 6-foot-1 is able to shelter himself behind his teammates' bulk to make "a specialty of running quarterback sneaks with their help," per the Journal.

Included in the Eagles' lineup is the 6-foot-7, 363-pound right guard Mekhi Becton, who joined the Eagles last spring and has earned three nicknames due to his size: Big Ticket, Highway 77, and Mount Becton. Hurts told SI.com last summer that the height of Becton—who's slimmed down to his current weight from a more massive 400 pounds—is "a thing" that can affect his sight lines, but also a thing he's OK to work with due to the offensive line's other advantages. "The main goal is to just dominate the people in front of us," Becton tells the Journal. (More Philadelphia Eagles stories.)