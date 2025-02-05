Doctor in Hot Water for Operating on His Cat

An Italian doctor saved Athena's life after performing a CAT scan and pneumothorax surgery on her at Umberto Parini hospital in Aosta. It could run him afoul of prosecutors, who are looking into the incident—because Athena is a cat. As the Guardian reports, Gianluca Fanelli's pet fell six stories from the roof of the building where he lives with his family. "She was between life and death. I knew I could only save her with a quick intervention," Fanelli said, and so he took her to the hospital, whose radiology unit he manages.

But prosecutors now say he could end up charged with wasting public money and depriving patients of essential services. Fanelli has countered those complaints, saying he used the hospital equipment at 11pm, well after the day's scheduled X-rays were finished, reports ANSA. He also said he would be willing to reimburse the hospital for the cost of the procedure, in which he removed fluid from the feline's lungs, reports the Times of London.

"Being a doctor means carrying out a mission," says Fanelli. "The driving force is precisely the life that flows in the eyes of those who entrust themselves to your care. And this life flows in every living being. If my cat had died, I would never have been able to forgive myself, especially because my children adore her." Hospital head Massimo Uberti didn't share his view, telling the Times, "This matter is so incredible I thought it was a joke at first. Unfortunately it is not and so we are are investigating all possible rule violations," including any hygiene issues that could result from putting the cat in the CAT scanner.