After Crash, Boy Sat With Mom's Body for 12 Hours

More tragedy in California, where a 7-year-old boy, the lone survivor of a car crash that killed his mother, stayed with her body for 12 hours before walking in search of help. A person called police shortly before noon Sunday to say the injured boy had been found walking along Highway 168 in Auberry. California Highway Patrol officers and Fresno County sheriff's deputies soon deduced he'd survived a crash half a mile away, per the Los Angeles Times . A few hours before he'd been found, a caller had reported a 30-year-old mother and son failed to return to their Tollhouse home in the overnight hours, authorities say. Police believe the woman's Subaru Crosstrek left the roadway and rolled some 200 feet down an embankment.

The duo were not wearing seatbelts, authorities say, though the boy reported he remained in his car seat, per KABC. CHP Officer Michael Salas says it's unclear whether the woman, found dead outside the SUV, "was ejected from the vehicle or exited it after the crash occurred," per the Times. The boy, who suffered injuries including a broken arm, stayed with his mother's body for the night before eventually going in search of help, he adds. The Subaru "was basically sitting in a grove of trees, covered and not visible from the highway," CHP Officer John Marsh tells KABC. The boy was taken to a hospital and reunited with his father. CHP continues to investigate the cause of the crash, noting toxicology results are pending. (More car crash stories.)