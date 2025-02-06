Trump Executive Order Sanctions International Court

Days after his meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House, President Trump plans to place sanctions on the International Criminal Court. Officials say the court, which issued an arrest warrant for Netanyahu in November, will be sanctioned for "improperly" targeting the US and its allies, reports Reuters . According to a fact sheet seen by NBC News , the order will include financial sanctions and visa restrictions against ICC officials who take part in investigations of US citizens or US allies. Their family members will also be sanctioned.

"The ICC was designed to be a court of last resort," the fact sheet states. "Both the United States and Israel maintain robust judiciaries." The 125-member court, based in The Hague, Netherlands, prosecutes international crimes including war crimes and genocide. Others on its wanted list include Vladimir Putin and Hamas leaders. The US, Israel, Russia, and China are not members. Sources tell Reuters that the court has been braced for possible sanctions for months and has paid salaries three months in advance.

Trump also targeted the ICC during his first term, the BBC reports. In 2020, he sanctioned officials of what then-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called a "kangaroo court" over its plans to investigate alleged war crimes in Afghanistan. The Biden administration lifted the sanctions in 2021. (More International Criminal Court stories.)