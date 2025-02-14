Entertainment / Kanye West Sources Say It's Splitsville for Kanye West, Bianca Censori Sources say they're looking for divorce attorneys, but rep denies the claims By Evann Gastaldo, Newser Staff Posted Feb 14, 2025 12:30 AM CST Copied Kanye West, left, and Bianca Censori arrive at the 67th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Less than two weeks after they walked the red carpet together, one of them nearly naked, sources say it's over for Kanye West and Bianca Censori. According to the sources who spoke to TMZ, both the rapper and the model have contacted divorce attorneys. The news comes on the heels of Ye's latest antisemitic social media rant (followed by even more NSFW content and the deactivation of his X account) and a Yeezy website selling swastika shirts. "She's had enough," a source tells the New York Post. "The swastika shirt was the last straw. She told him that's not who she is, and that she can't be associated with that." A rep for the couple, however, told the newspaper they are together and planning to "enjoy Valentine's Day." (More Kanye West stories.) Report an error