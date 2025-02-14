By Video, Email, and Group Calls, Musk Aides Fire Thousands

The Trump administration's campaign to remove government workers intensified on Thursday, with thousands fired and more told they could be next. Agencies were ordered by the Office of Personnel Management to dismiss almost all probationary employees who don't yet have civil service protection; the government hired about 200,000 people in the past two years, per the Washington Post. And Elon Musk, charged with the job by President Trump, suggested more mass firings are ahead. "I think we do need to delete entire agencies as opposed to leave a lot of them behind," Musk said, per the AP. "If we don't remove the roots of the weed, then it's easy for the weed to grow back."