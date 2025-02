Taylor Swift was back at the Super Bowl to watch boyfriend Travis Kelce and his Kansas City Chiefs try to complete a historic championship three-peat against her home state Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, the AP reports. The pop superstar, wearing a simple white ensemble, was spotted about 90 minutes before kickoff in her suite at the Superdome, where she played three sold-out shows during her record-setting Eras Tour last October. The Chiefs are 19-3 with her in the crowd, including 9-0 this season. She has never seen them lose in the playoffs.