Eagles Have a Massive Lead at Super Bowl Halftime

Philadelphia up 24-0 over Kansas City as game goes to halftime
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Feb 9, 2025 7:19 PM CST
Eagles Fly to Early Super Bowl Lead
Philadelphia Eagles players warm up before the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans.   (AP Photo/Godofredo A. V?squez)

The Philadelphia Eagles were up 24-0 over the Kansas City Chiefs as the second quarter of Super Bowl LIX ended Sunday, going to halftime. In the history of the big game, there have been 13 shutouts during the first half, and NBC News reports that in all those cases, the team that was ahead did end up winning. The score is the biggest margin for any first-half Super Bowl shutouts, and just one point away from the biggest-ever first-half lead in any Super Bowl, which, per BetMGM, was 25 points when the then-Redskins led the Broncos 35-10 in 1988. The biggest comeback in Super Bowl history happened in 2017, when the Patriots came back from a 25-point deficit to beat the Falcons. This is story was updated to include more details. (More Super Bowl stories.)

