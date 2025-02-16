8 Die in Kentucky Flooding

At least nine people have died in the most recent round of harsh weather to pummel the US, including eight people in Kentucky killed as creeks swelled from heavy rain and water covered roads. Gov. Andy Beshear said Sunday that hundreds of people stranded by flooding had to be rescued, the AP reports. Most of the deaths, including those of a woman and her 7-year-old child, were caused by cars getting stuck in high water, he said. "So folks, stay off the roads right now and stay alive," he said. Beshear said there have been 1,000 rescues across the state since the storms started on Saturday.

Parts of Kentucky and Tennessee received up to 6 inches of rain during the weekend storms, said Bob Oravec of the National Weather Service. "The effects will continue for awhile, a lot of swollen streams and a lot of flooding going on," he said Sunday. Tennessee, Arkansas, Virginia, and Kentucky were under flood warnings. Mudslides blocked roads in Virginia late Saturday into Sunday. A levee failed in the small community of Rivas, Tennessee, on Saturday afternoon, flooding nearby neighborhoods and spurring rescue efforts from fire officials in west Tennessee. In Atlanta, a person was killed when a large tree fell on a home early Sunday.