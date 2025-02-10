The 10 Most-Watched Super Bowl Ads

The big game on Sunday wasn't even close, with the Philadelphia Eagles roundly defeating the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 in Super Bowl LIX. The somewhat anticlimactic matchup gave fans more of a chance to focus on the ads that accompanied the NFL championship, and Variety ranks those that drew the most viewers. In the No. 1 spot: Booking.com's ad featuring the Muppets. Missed seeing them live or want a rewatch? Here are the top 10, based on global views tracked until 11:59pm ET on Sunday: