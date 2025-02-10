Sports / Super Bowl ads The 10 Most-Watched Super Bowl Ads Bill Murray, Kieran Culkin, Muppets rule the big ones By Jenn Gidman, Newser Staff Posted Feb 10, 2025 6:51 AM CST Copied The 10 Most-Watched Super Bowl Ads Check out Yahoo's ad with Bill Murray. (YouTube) The big game on Sunday wasn't even close, with the Philadelphia Eagles roundly defeating the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 in Super Bowl LIX. The somewhat anticlimactic matchup gave fans more of a chance to focus on the ads that accompanied the NFL championship, and Variety ranks those that drew the most viewers. In the No. 1 spot: Booking.com's ad featuring the Muppets. Missed seeing them live or want a rewatch? Here are the top 10, based on global views tracked until 11:59pm ET on Sunday: Booking.com, starring Kermit, Miss Piggy, and friends Ram's "Goldilocks and the Three Trucks," featuring Glen Powell Google's "Dream Job" Yahoo.com, featuring Bill Murray Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts* trailer Bud Light's "Big Men on Cul-de-Sac," featuring Peyton Manning, Shane Gillis, and Post Malone NerdWallet's "Genuis Beluga" ad, featuring the voice of Kieran Culkin DoorDash, featuring comedian Nate Bargatze Doritos' "Abduction" Squarespace, featuring Barry Keoghan and donkey Don Mosley (More Super Bowl ads stories.) See 1 photo Report an error