The 10 Most-Watched Super Bowl Ads

Bill Murray, Kieran Culkin, Muppets rule the big ones
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted Feb 10, 2025 6:51 AM CST

The big game on Sunday wasn't even close, with the Philadelphia Eagles roundly defeating the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 in Super Bowl LIX. The somewhat anticlimactic matchup gave fans more of a chance to focus on the ads that accompanied the NFL championship, and Variety ranks those that drew the most viewers. In the No. 1 spot: Booking.com's ad featuring the Muppets. Missed seeing them live or want a rewatch? Here are the top 10, based on global views tracked until 11:59pm ET on Sunday:

  1. Booking.com, starring Kermit, Miss Piggy, and friends
  2. Ram's "Goldilocks and the Three Trucks," featuring Glen Powell
  3. Google's "Dream Job"
  4. Yahoo.com, featuring Bill Murray
  5. Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts* trailer
  6. Bud Light's "Big Men on Cul-de-Sac," featuring Peyton Manning, Shane Gillis, and Post Malone
  7. NerdWallet's "Genuis Beluga" ad, featuring the voice of Kieran Culkin
  8. DoorDash, featuring comedian Nate Bargatze
  9. Doritos' "Abduction"
  10. Squarespace, featuring Barry Keoghan and donkey Don Mosley
(More Super Bowl ads stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X