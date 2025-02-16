City Goes After Rape Victim for Harassment

It's not unusual for victims of sexual assault to see their cases vanish into the ether, with unsolved cases caught in an often apathetic legal system. Sharilyn Lux's battle with the Seattle suburb of Snoqualmie, however, takes this kind of case further, as described by Kelsey Turner in an in-depth piece for InvestigateWest. The middle school teacher's story begins in February 2019, when she awoke one morning to find herself bruised and in pain, with no recollection of what had transpired the night before during her visit to a nearby bar, Smokey Joe's. Medical staff at a local hospital told Lux she'd likely been gang-raped—which is when her pressure campaign began against Snoqualmie to find out what had happened and who'd attacked her. Now, almost six years after that February night, Lux continues to insist the city has mishandled evidence and not done enough on her case.