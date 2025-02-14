Tilda Swinton Stepping Away From a 'Merciless Mistress'

There are few actors who take on quirkier roles than Tilda Swinton, but apparently working that hard at being weird can take its toll. This week at the Berlinale international film fest in Berlin, the 64-year-old Oscar winner received the Golden Bear lifetime achievement honor, and she used her acceptance speech to take note of some things going on in the world, reports the Hollywood Reporter . Among other remarks, Swinton called the silver screen "an unlimited realm, innately inclusive, immune to efforts of occupation, colonization, takeover, ownership or the development of Riviera property," seemingly referring to President Trump's takeover proposal for the Gaza Strip.

Swinton went on to slam the "entitled domination and the astonishing savagery of spite, state-perpetrated and internationally enabled mass murder" that's "unacceptable to human society." "These are facts. They need to be faced," the Michael Clayton, Orlando, and We Need to Talk About Kevin actor told the festival crowd in Berlin, blasting "greed-addicted governments who make nice with planet wreckers and war criminals." "So for the sake of clarity, let's name it," she added. "The inhumane is being perpetrated on our watch. I'm here to name it without hesitation or doubt in my mind."

Swinton also announced on Friday that she plans on returning home to Scotland and taking a sabbatical from acting, per Deadline. "I need a break, and I'm going to have one," she said. "We all know filmmaking is a merciless mistress, and I have been under the lash for a while." She noted that she'd be using her time off to work on various projects, some film-related and some not. The AV Club is giving her a pass for stepping away from Hollywood for now, noting, "In fairness, Swinton has released about three movies every year since the beginning of 2021, which would probably be fairly 'strenuous' no matter how you slice it." IMDb backs that up. (More Tilda Swinton stories.)