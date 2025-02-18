Governor Considers Unprecedented Move Amid Eric Adams Uproar

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said Monday she is weighing removing New York City Mayor Eric Adams from office after four of his top deputies announced their resignations in the latest fallout from the Justice Department's push to end his corruption case. Hochul, a Democrat, said she will convene a meeting of key leaders Tuesday in Manhattan "for a conversation about the path forward." She said the departures of First Deputy Mayor Maria Torres-Springer and other top officials raise "serious questions about the long-term future" of Adams' administration, the AP reports.

Adams, also a Democrat, has been under increasing scrutiny since the Justice Department's second-in-command ordered federal prosecutors in Manhattan last week to drop his corruption case to ensure his cooperation in President Trump's immigration crackdown—raising questions about the mayor's political independence and ability to lead the city. City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams became the latest Democrat to call on the mayor to resign, saying that with the deputy mayor resignations it's clear he "has now lost the confidence and trust of his own staff, his colleagues in government, and New Yorkers." Other leaders, including Democratic Reps. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez and Nydia Velázquez, and Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado, have called on Adams to step down.

"I recognize the immense responsibility I hold as governor and the constitutional powers granted to this office," Hochul said in a statement. "In the 235 years of New York State history, these powers have never been utilized to remove a duly-elected mayor; overturning the will of the voters is a serious step that should not be taken lightly. That said, the alleged conduct at City Hall that has been reported over the past two weeks is troubling and cannot be ignored." Also Monday, a former Watergate prosecutor got involved, urging a judge to reject the Justice Department's request. More on that here. (More Eric Adams stories.)