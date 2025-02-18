GOP Lawmaker Wants to Make Trump's Birthday a Holiday

June 14 is Flag Day in the United States, and it also happens to be President Trump's birthday. Now, a Republican congresswoman wants to merge them into one big celebration that would even shut some government offices down, reports the Hill . "Just as George Washington's birthday is codified as a federal holiday, President Trump's birthday should also be celebrated to recognize him as the founder of America's Golden Age," Tenney wrote on X Monday, explaining why she worked up legislation on the matter.

The Department of Veterans Affairs notes that Flag Day is currently a national day of observance, not a federal holiday, per USA Today. Tenney had previously mentioned her bill on Friday, in a post in which she noted, "No modern president has been more pivotal for our country than Donald J. Trump," and that she wanted to make sure his "contributions to American greatness are forever enshrined into law."

Both publications note Tenney isn't the only Republican of late with creative ideas to honor Trump. Rep. Addison McDowell of North Carolina has introduced legislation to rename Washington Dulles International Airport after Trump, while Florida Rep. Anna Paulina Luna has penned a bill that would call for Trump's face to be etched into Mount Rushmore. Tennessee's Andy Ogles, meanwhile, has introduced a constitutional amendment that would allow Trump—but not any of the other living former presidents—to run for a third term. (More Donald Trump stories.)