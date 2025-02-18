Cops: He Drove 700 Miles to Torch Home of Ex's New Man

Six people were injured and two dogs died in a house fire set by a man who traveled 700 miles to target a rival who'd been talking with his ex-girlfriend online, according to police in Pennsylvania. Police and fire crews responded to the alleged arson in Bensalem, a suburb of Philadelphia, shortly before 5:30am on Feb. 10, per ABC News . "Emergency services located six adult residents who had evacuated from the home, some of whom had to jump out of second-story windows to escape the flames," police said Monday, noting all six were taken to the hospital. The fire ultimately destroyed the two-story home and killed two pets.

Authorities determined the fire had been "intentionally set" by a suspect seen in the area driving a black sedan. Surveillance video captured the man walking toward the home about 15 minutes before running back to his vehicle as smoke spewed from the residence. "A large explosion" came about 30 seconds later, police said. The fleeing vehicle was traced to a Michigan man believed to be the suspect's father. When Michigan police went to speak with the son, 21-year-old Harrison Jones of Rockford, they found him with burns on his arm, according to Bensalem police.

Jones allegedly targeted the home of a rival who'd been talking online with his ex-girlfriend, per MLive. The woman, who also lives in Michigan, had planned to travel to Bensalem to meet with the 22-year-old this week, police said. "It is clear to us that Mr. Jones had murderous intentions," Bensalem Township Director of Public Safety William McVay tells MLive. Police said he "traveled over 700 miles and 11+ hours each way to commit crimes that nearly cost six people their lives." Under arrest, he's now awaiting extradition to Pennsylvania to face charges including attempted criminal homicide, arson, and risking catastrophe, per WXMI.