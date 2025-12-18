After 37 Years on Death Row, Serial Killer's Execution Set

Florida is preparing to put to death a man authorities say terrorized its Panhandle in the 1980s with a string of killings that became known as "the Tuesday murders." Frank Athen Walls is scheduled to be executed by lethal injection on Thursday, more than 40 years after he fatally attacked 19-year-old college student Tommie Lou Whiddon as she sunbathed on Okaloosa Island in March 1985, per USA Today . He was just 17 at the time. Over the next two years, investigators say, Walls killed at least four more people—most of them women in or near Fort Walton Beach—all slain on a Tuesday or in the early hours of the following day. His execution would be Florida's 19th this year, the most in a single year in state history, and the 47th in the United States, a level not seen since 2009.

Walls was initially convicted and sentenced to death for the 1987 murders of Air Force airman Edward Alger and his girlfriend, Ann Louise Peterson, who were ambushed in their home as they slept. Alger's throat was cut and he was shot; Peterson was shot after being taunted about her boyfriend's death, as a judge later described. Walls later admitted to killing Whiddon; 24-year-old mother of three Cynthia Sue Condra, found stabbed along a roadside; and 47-year-old mother and grandmother Audrey Gygi, slain in her home. Investigators have said all the attacks had a sexual component.

Family members of the victims have waited decades for Walls' execution. Gygi's granddaughter, Jessica Gygi Hickingbottom, who was 2 when her grandmother was killed, said she won't attend in person but expects some relief "knowing it's done and over with," per USA Today. She noted Gygi's husband and two of her children died before seeing the case resolved. Walls' lawyers argue he is intellectually disabled and therefore ineligible for execution under the Constitution. But the state attorney general's office disputes that, calling the claim a last-minute attempt to delay punishment. It adds that victims and their families "deserve better than the excessive delays" common in capital cases. The Pensacola News Journal sums up the feelings of most who remember Walls' crime spree: "It's about time."