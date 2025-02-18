Hamas Confirms 2 Youngest Hostages Are Dead

When Hamas returns the bodies of four hostages this week, they'll include the two youngest hostages taken, reports the BBC. The group said three of the four bodies are those of Shiri Bibas and her two children—Kfir, who was 9 months old when abducted in October 2023, and Ariel, who was 4. Hamas claims all three were killed in an Israeli airstrike, though Israel hasn't confirmed the allegation.