Hamas Confirms 2 Youngest Hostages Are Dead

Bodies of Kfir, 9 months, and Ariel Bibas to be returned, along with their mother's body
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Feb 18, 2025 12:22 PM CST
Yifat Zailer shows photos of her cousin, Shiri Bibas, center, her husband Yarden, left, and their children Ariel, top right, and Kfir.   (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)

When Hamas returns the bodies of four hostages this week, they'll include the two youngest hostages taken, reports the BBC. The group said three of the four bodies are those of Shiri Bibas and her two children—Kfir, who was 9 months old when abducted in October 2023, and Ariel, who was 4. Hamas claims all three were killed in an Israeli airstrike, though Israel hasn't confirmed the allegation.

Shiri Bibas' husband, Yarden, also was taken hostage, but he was released earlier this month. The Bibas family, especially infant Kfir, became among the most recognizable faces of those taken, notes CNN. Hamas also plans to release six live hostages on Saturday. (More Israeli hostages stories.)

