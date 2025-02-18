Judge Says She Won't Block Musk, DOGE Immediately

A federal judge refused Tuesday to immediately block Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency from accessing government data systems or participating in worker layoffs. US District Judge Tanya Chutkan found that there are legitimate questions about Musk's authority, but said there isn't evidence of the kind of grave legal harm that would justify a temporary restraining order, the AP reports.

The decision came in a lawsuit filed by 14 Democratic-led states challenging DOGE's authority to access sensitive government data. The attorneys general argued that Musk is wielding the kind of power that the Constitution says can only be held by those who are elected or confirmed by the Senate.