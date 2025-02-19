Trump Administration Yanks Its Approval of NYC Toll

President Trump's administration on Wednesday ordered a halt to New York City's congestion pricing system, which had been in effect since Jan. 5 in an effort to reduce traffic in some parts of Manhattan. The city's system uses license plate readers to impose a $9 toll on most vehicles entering Manhattan neighborhoods south of Central Park. In its early days, transit officials say the toll has brought modest but measurable traffic reductions. In a statement, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced the federal government has rescinded its approval of the program, calling it a "slap in the face to working class Americans and small business owners." Duffy said his agency will work with the state on an "orderly termination of the tolls." More from the AP: