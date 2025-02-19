There's a New Top-Grossing Animated Film in Town

Inside Out 2 is officially out as the top-grossing animated film to hit the silver screen. As Reuters reports, the Chinese-language Nezha 2 took the honor on Tuesday with a box office that has now reached $1.69 billion, knocking out the popular Pixar flick about teenage emotions. The interesting bit here is that Nezha 2 relied almost exclusively on the Chinese market—to the tune of 99%—whereas most animated flicks out of Hollywood rely on a much more global audience.

Variety notes that Nezha 2 didn't stop with that; it also blew Avengers: Endgame's Imax record of $83.5 million out of the water, though that's a China-specific record. The film's $106 million Imax haul as of Monday makes it the 16th movie to ever cross the $100 million mark in Imax earnings globally. It's also now No. 8 overall in terms of global box office, and has surpassed the likes of The Lion King. Those numbers can only go one way as the global rollout of Nezha 2 begins. The movie, featuring a boy fighter with magical powers, is based on a 16th-century book called Investiture of the Gods. (More Nezha 2 stories.)