LGBTQ Activists Call New HHS Guidance 'Deeply Concerning'

The Department of Health and Human Services has synced up with the Trump administration's push against transgender protections , releasing new guidance on Wednesday that states the US government recognizes only two sexes: male and female. The new "sex-based definitions" assert that "an individual human is either female or male based on whether the person is of the sex characterized by a reproductive system with the biological function of producing eggs (ova) or sperm." That designation "is determined genetically at conception (fertilization)," is "observable before birth," and is "unchangeable."

"This administration is bringing back common sense and restoring biological truth to the federal government," Kennedy said in a statement, per the New York Times. "The prior administration's policy of trying to engineer gender ideology into every aspect of public life is over." A related HHS webpage titled "Protecting Women and Children" features a video by former University of Kentucky competitive swimmer Riley Gaines, who has made a name for herself in conservative circles for speaking out against transgender swimmer Lia Thomas in specific, and transgender girls and women in female sports in general.

"Recognizing the immutable and biological nature of sex is essential to ensure the protection of women's health, safety, private spaces, sports, and opportunities," the new guidance states. "Restoring biological truth to the Federal government is critical to scientific inquiry, public safety, morale, and trust in government itself." But major medical groups, including the American Academy of Pediatrics, "recognize that not everyone fits into neat categories of male and female," per the Times (ie, being intersex). LGBTQ activists are also pushing back.

story continues below

"It's deeply concerning that, at a time when thousands of federal health employees are being abruptly laid off without explanation and multiple public health crises [are breaking] out across the country, HHS is instead focusing its time and taxpayer dollars on anti-science, anti-health PR campaigns," says Matthew Rose of the Human Rights Campaign, calling the approach "deliberately harmful," per the Washington Post. Conservatives, however, are lauding the guidance. "It took many years of effort but we are finally back to science and common sense," tweeted the Heritage Foundation's Roger Severino, credited with writing part of the Project 2025 political initiative. (More Robert F. Kennedy Jr. stories.)