Blood From 2 Unknown Men Was at Idaho Murder Scene

Bryan Kohberger, the man charged with murdering four University of Idaho students, will go on trial later this year—and DNA from other people may be a key part of his defense case. At a hearing last month, the 30-year-old's lawyers revealed that police found blood DNA at the crime scene from two men who have still not been identified, the Idaho Statesman reports. The unknown DNA samples—found on a handrail and a glove located outside the home—had been cited in earlier court filings, but it had not been disclosed they came from blood. Kohberger's lawyers argue that investigators didn't tell the judge about the other samples when they sought an arrest warrant in December 2022; as such, they claim some evidence should be disqualified.

Kohberger's DNA, however, was found on a knife sheath in the bed of one of the victims, who were all stabbed to death. At last month's hearing, Ada County District Judge Steven Hippler, pushed back against the defense argument that the other DNA could have affected another judge's probable cause finding, the Statesman reports. "How does that, even if disclosed, preclude a finding of probable cause when there's a DNA match between the DNA on the sheath and Mr. Kohberger?" he asked. "Isn't that probable cause every day and twice on Sunday?" He said that instead of supporting Kohberger's claims of innocence, the blood could point to the involvement of other suspects, or it could be from some earlier incident in the house.

Kohberger's lawyers also argue that evidence should be thrown out because his rights were violated when Investigative Genetic Genealogy was used to identify suspects, the AP reports. "The court should suppress the IGG identification and everything that flows from that," defense attorney Anne Taylor told the judge last month. "There was no warrant for several phases of the search that led to the IGG work, and we think for every single one of those stages a warrant was required."