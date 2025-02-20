Most Decorated Dog in US History Has Died

Two years into his role as a special operations canine for the Secret Service, K-9 Hurricane was badly beaten by a man who'd infiltrated the grounds of the White House while President Obama and his wife sat 100 yards away, reports the New York Times . Still, Hurricane took the guy down. The all-black Belgian Malinois with a fondness for Kong toys went on to become the most decorated dog in US history. Sadly, last week, this four-legged hero passed away at the age of 15. "As much as we knew this time was coming there was no way to prepare," handler Marshall Mirarchi said Monday, per the Hill . "We miss him so much. A huge hole that can never be replaced."

After taking down the White House intruder in 2014, Hurricane received the US Secret Service Award for Merit, the Department of Homeland Security Award for Valor, the People's Dispensary for Sick Animals Order of Merit, and was named American Medical Center Top Dog. Two years later, he was medically retired from service due to injuries sustained. But the honors kept coming. In 2022, Hurricane became the first in a group of dogs to receive the Animals in War and Peace Distinguished Service Medal, nabbing a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records, per the Hill.

In private, he lived a good life with his longtime handler, per NPR. Mirarchi noted "he could be so ferocious and brave, yet be so loving and kind at the same time," per the Times. Inspired by his companion, Mirarchi launched Hurricane's Heroes, a foundation to help cover medical expenses for retired service dogs, in 2020. The nonprofit has since cared for more than 150 retired military and government working dogs. In the days before his death, Hurricane returned to the White House to reunite with his old Secret Service working team, which presented him with a plaque, per the Hill. "Rest easy Hurricane," reads a tribute shared by Hurricane's Heroes. "You were a damn good boy." (More K-9 stories.)