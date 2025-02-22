US /
MLB

All Hail MLB's New Robot Umpires

Computerized Automated Ball-Strike System being used for challenges in spring training
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Feb 22, 2025 9:30 AM CST
Umpire Jen Pawol (a real human umpire, not a robot) calls a strike during the third inning of a spring training baseball game between the Miami Marlins and Houston Astros on March 10 in West Palm Beach, Florida.   (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

A computerized system that calls balls and strikes began its test run this week during some Major League Baseball spring training exhibition games, after four years of experiments in the minor leagues. Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred is an advocate of the Automated Ball-Strike System (ABS), which potentially as early as 2026 could be used to aid MLB home plate umpires, but not replace them, per the AP. Data from the spring training test could cause MLB to make alterations to the system for Triple-A games this season.

  • How does ABS work? Stadiums are outfitted with cameras that track each pitch and judge whether it crossed home plate within the strike zone. In the spring training experiment, human umps will call every pitch, but each team will have the ability to challenge two calls per game, with no additions for extra innings.

  • Challenges: A team retains its challenge if successful, similar to the regulations for big league teams with video reviews. Only a batter, pitcher, or catcher may challenge a call, signaling with the tap of a helmet or cap, and assistance from the dugout isn't allowed. A challenge must be made within two seconds, and the graphic of the pitch and strike zone will be shown on the scoreboard and broadcast feed. The umpire then announces the updated count. MLB estimates the process averages 17 seconds.
  • When did MLB first start using ABS? The league began experimenting with ball/strike technology at the independent Atlantic League in 2019. A challenge system was tried in 2021 at eight of nine ballparks that make up the Florida State League. ABS was promoted to five Triple-A parks in 2022 and expanded to all Triple-A stadiums in 2023—the robot alone for the first three games of each series, and a human with a challenge system in the final three. That system was in place at the start of 2024, but MLB switched to an all-challenge system last June 25.
  • Where will ABS be tested? MLB has installed the system in 13 spring training ballparks that are home to 19 teams. About 60% of spring training games are slated for trial, although teams could play vastly different numbers of games with ABS testing.
Read the full story. (More MLB stories.)

