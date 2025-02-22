All Hail MLB's New Robot Umpires

A computerized system that calls balls and strikes began its test run this week during some Major League Baseball spring training exhibition games, after four years of experiments in the minor leagues. Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred is an advocate of the Automated Ball-Strike System (ABS), which potentially as early as 2026 could be used to aid MLB home plate umpires, but not replace them, per the AP. Data from the spring training test could cause MLB to make alterations to the system for Triple-A games this season.



How does ABS work? Stadiums are outfitted with cameras that track each pitch and judge whether it crossed home plate within the strike zone. In the spring training experiment, human umps will call every pitch, but each team will have the ability to challenge two calls per game, with no additions for extra innings.